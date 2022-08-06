Puneeth Rajkumar to be conferred Karnataka Ratna on Nov 1

The Karnataka Ratna will be awarded to Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar on November 1 on the occasion of Kannada Rajyotsava. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai made this announcement during the opening of the 212th Lalbagh Flower Show on Friday, which was postponed by two years because of the pandemic. This year’s event will focus on Dr Rajkumar and Puneeth. The Rajkumar family was present for the ceremony.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the occasion, the CM said that a committee would be established to oversee the Karnataka Ratna event planning, and Dr Rajkumar’s family would be invited. On this occasion, the CM also unveiled the poster for the much-awaited film Gandadag Gudi, which stars Puneeth Rajkumar.

The CM further said, ‘The flower show is being organised at Lalbagh since 1922. This time, the show is coinciding with the Amrith Mahostav (75 years of Independence). The ten-day flowershow is dedicated to Dr Rajkumar and Puneeth’.

Shivrajkumar, Puneeth’s older brother praised the efforts of the authorities in creating a replica of the farmhouse Dr Rajkumar built-in Gajanuru as well as Shakthi Dhama, a facility he founded to provide rehabilitation for women.