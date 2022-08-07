Israel and the Palestinians reach ceasefire deal beginning on Sunday night

After a weekend of Israel shelling of Palestinian targets prompted militants to target Israeli cities with longer-range rockets, Israel and Palestinian militants have agreed to observe the Gaza truce recommended by Cairo, officials said.

While a Palestinian official acquainted with Egyptian mediation efforts claimed Israel had accepted the truce offer, an Egyptian security source claimed that it will take effect at 20:00. (1900 GMT).

Israel’s and Islamic Jihad’s spokespeople, which have been battling each other in Gaza since hostilities broke out on Friday, did not confirm this, instead stating that they were in contact with Cairo.