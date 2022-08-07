Researchers use the ‘nearest neighbour’ method to find 11 previously unreported space oddities.

A team of researchers recently found 11 anomalies that had previously gone undiscovered, with seven of them having the potential to become supernova candidates. It is extremely common to find anomalies throughout the vast universe. The scientists reported that they used the ‘nearest neighbour’ method to find the abnormalities in the new study, which was published in the journal ‘New Astronomy.’ Several digital photos of the Northern sky that were taken around 2018 were analysed using artificial intelligence.

According to Phys.org, the research team included Matvey Kornilov, Associate Professor at the HSE University Faculty of Physics. The researchers claimed in the report that they were able to correctly spot the anomalies thanks to the growth in data over the past few years.

‘We used a set of traits thought to be present in actual celestial entities to explain the qualities of our simulations. We searched for super-powerful supernovae, Type I supernovae, Type II supernovae, and tidal disruption events in the dataset of almost a million objects,’ Konstantin Malanchev, a postdoc at the University of Illinois and co-author of the article, said.

‘Such object classes are referred to as anomalies. They are either extremely uncommon, have unknown qualities, or seem intriguing enough to warrant further research’ he noted in the formal announcement.

The procedure put into place by the scientists involved keeping track of all nearby objects from Earth and observing light curves to discover anomalies.

In the official release, Maria Pruzhinskaya, a research fellow at the Sternberg Astronomical Institute and a co-author of the work, remarked, ‘This is a very good outcome.’

‘We were able to find numerous additional uncommon objects that had previously been overlooked by astronomers in addition to the already known unusual objects. In order to prevent missing such things, it is possible to enhance the current search methods.’