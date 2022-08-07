Women ratio in Indian army increases

In comparison to the numbers from the year 2019, there has been an increase in the proportion of women serving in the armed services (apart from the medical, dental, and nursing cadres).

The Government of India recently announced grant of Permanent Commission to Women Officers in all other Arms/Services in which they are eligible for commission, in addition to the granting of Permanent Commission to Women Officers in Judge Advocate General and Army Education Corps.

Additionally, 1700 women have been authorised by the Indian government to join the Military Police Corps over time.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) implements new recruitment PR initiatives to recruit untrained young teenagers, to join the IAF, which was largely opposed.

Students are informed about the several entry options by using modules like the direct contact programme, print, and electronic media.

Since 1992, women have held officer positions in the Indian Navy, albeit there were just three career options open to them at the time: law, education, and logistics.