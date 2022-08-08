Ukraine claims to have damaged Russian army depots and important bridges in overnight strikes

Long-range attacks were made by Ukraine overnight against two significant Dnipro river bridges and Russian force bases, according to Ukrainian officials.

According to Natalia Humeniuk, a spokesman for Ukraine’s southern military command, the attacks targeted the only two access points Russia has to the portion of southern Ukrainian territory it has captured on the western bank of the enormous Dnipro river.

She stated on television that ‘the outcomes (of the strikes) are quite decent, hits on the Antonivskyi and Kakhovskyi bridges.’

In the early hours, Ukrainian HIMARS missiles also struck numerous military bases in the city of Melitopol in southern Ukraine, which is seized by Russia, killing personnel and obliterating equipment, according to the exiled mayor.

Ivan Fedorov, the mayor, posted on Telegram that ‘preliminary estimations indicate a considerable amount of military equipment was destroyed.’

50 Russian ammunition depots had been destroyed, according to Ukraine’s defence minister, who made the statement two weeks ago. Ukraine began using HIMARS multiple rocket launchers that were supplied by the United States in June.

Russia claims to be conducting a ‘special military operation’ in Ukraine to expel nationalists and safeguard communities that speak Russian. Russia’s actions are seen as unjustified aggression by the West and Ukraine.