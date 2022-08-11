Comedian Raju Srivastava suffers heart attack

Stand-up comedian Raju Srivastava suffered a heart attack on Wednesday while exercising in a gym and was taken to the All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi. According to his friend and coworker Sunil Pal, he is no longer in danger.

The 58-year-old Srivastava was exercising on the treadmill when he complained of chest trouble and passed out. His trainer rushed him to AIIMS, where he received CPR twice and was brought back to life.

‘Srivastava had to be resuscitated twice and was rushed to the catheterisation lab for emergency angiography’, an unnamed source said.

Srivastava underwent an angioplasty and he is responding to the treatment. The event brought to light a spate of middle-aged celebrity heart disease fatalities that had occurred in recent years.

‘These days, there’s a culture of excessively working out. Trainers recommend constant scaling up of workout. People shouldn’t do aggressive working out. Exercising can trigger deaths’, said Dr Balbir Singh, Chairman of Cardiac Sciences at Max Healthcare.

Dr Raju Vyas, Director of Cardiac Sciences at Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, said, ‘On an average, people are getting heart attacks two decades earlier. We’re seeing this trend in the last 10 years. People should get a medical certificate before starting working out’.

Stand-up comedian Sunil Pal stated that Srivastava is no longer in danger. ‘He is doing fine now. He is out of danger’, Pal said in a video on Instagram.