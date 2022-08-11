The ‘unprecedented miracle of victory over Covid’ declared by Kim Jong Un

North Korea has been reporting a ‘downward’ trend in Covid cases for months, and experts predicted that the country would soon declare that it had defeated the virus, owing to leader Kim Jong Un’s strong and astute leadership. The prediction came true. North Korea’s supreme leader, Kim Jong Un, has officially declared a ‘victory’ against the novel coronavirus and has ordered the lifting of the country’s maximum anti-epidemic measures, which were imposed in May, according to state media KCNA.

Despite having no known vaccination program, North Korea declared victory. According to Reuters, the country instead used lockdowns, homegrown medical procedures, and what Kim described as an ‘advantageous Korean-style socialist system’. Kim Jong Un directed a relaxation of the most stringent anti-pandemic measures. He insisted, however, that North Korea must maintain a ‘steel-strong anti-epidemic barrier and intensify anti-epidemic work until the global health crisis is over’.

In announcing the victory, Kim called North Korea’s official death rate of 74 people an ‘unprecedented miracle’ in comparison to what other countries had to endure. However, experts believe that the country’s figures do not provide a complete picture. North Korea first acknowledged the coronavirus outbreak in May, two years after the majority of nations made their struggles known to the world. North Korea has yet to reveal how many confirmed infections of the virus it has discovered, despite reporting no new suspected cases since July 29. This, despite what international aid organizations claim are ‘restricted testing capabilities’.