75 years of independence: Iconic moments from Indian sports – Mary Kom clinches bronze at London Olympics 2012

August 8, 2012: Mary Kom wins bronze at London Olympics

M.C. Mary Kom increased her fame by adding a bronze medal to the five world championships she had already won by the time of the 2012 London Olympics.

Mary, the first female boxer from India to win an Olympic medal, finished on the podium in the 51kg weight division during the women’s boxing event’s debut at the London Games.

In order to go to the semifinals and guarantee a medal for herself, Mary defeated Maroua Rahali of Tunisia and Karolina Michalczuk of Poland. She was the third woman to win an Olympic medal, following shuttler Saina Nehwal (2012) and weightlifter Karnam Malleswari (2000).

When Mary reflected on her accomplishment in London, she remarked, ‘That moment is still very difficult for me to convey in words and it encourages me to work harder so that I can live those moments again in Tokyo. The Olympic medal I received in London fundamentally altered my life and, more crucially, women’s boxing in India. I’m quite proud of that.’

The reception Mary received upon her return to the nation left her speechless.

‘I have five world championships under my belt, but this is the first I’ve ever witnessed. I am quite happy. At the same time, I find it frightening to witness such a gathering,’ she continued.

At the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio, the legendary boxer attempted to earn a gold medal, but was unable to qualify for the Games.