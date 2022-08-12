Low pollution levels are also quite harmful to one’s health, according to a study.

According to a recent study, even very low pollution levels can be exceedingly damaging and, over time, result in significant health damage. According to Canadian studies, 8000 people in the nation pass away each year as a result of air pollution. It surprised me because, during the previous few decades, Canada has typically been responsible for quite low levels of pollution.

The study considered data on air pollution from the years 1981 to 2016 as well as information on more than 7 million Canadians during that time. The objective was to determine whether the low levels of air pollution caused less harm, but the mortality toll suggested a different situation.

According to Prof. Michael Brauer of the University of British Columbia, “these findings show significant health advantages could be obtained by ongoing air pollution reductions and stricter regulatory requirements, even in nations like Canada and the UK.”

We should reconsider our strategy and concentrate on ongoing reductions year after year rather than only adopting fixed concentration levels that are only evaluated every five to ten years, the authors write, “considering that we don’t define a’safe’ level of air pollution. The effects on health are just too severe, he continued.

The study’s sponsor, the US Health Effects Institute, also hired two additional researchers to investigate into the air pollution in some regions of Europe. Both of the studies also concluded that there are no permissible amounts of air pollution that is not harmful to the health of individuals.