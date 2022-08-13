Montenegro mass shooting leaves 11 dead, state prosecutor reports

After an initial assessment of the crime scene, a state prosecutor told Vijesti TV that 11 persons, including two children and the shooter, had died in the shooting and six more had been hurt.

Director of the Montenegro Police, Zoran Brdjanin, reported that a 34-year-old man was using a hunting rifle when he shot and killed two siblings, ages 8 and 11, and injured their mother, who later passed away in a hospital.

According to Brdjanin, ‘the family was residing there as tenants.’ He stated that the shooting’s motivation was unknown and, while he did not identify the shooter by name, he did provide his initials, V.B.

The shooter then exited his home and murdered an additional 7 persons. A policeman was hurt during a shootout with the opposition, according to Brdjanin.