Indian Railways revises schedule of this train

New Delhi: The North East Railway Zone of the Indian Railways has decided to revise the schedule of Ballia-Anand Vihar Terminus Clone Special Train. The revised arrival and departure time of the Ballia-Anand Vihar Terminus Clone Special Train at the Kanpur Central station will come into force from August 18.

Train no. 04055 Ballia-Anand Vihar Terminus Clone Special train will arrive at Kanpur Central station at 11:00 pm and depart at 11:05 pm from August 18. The timing of this train will remain the same at other stations.

The national transporter also updated that it has extended the operation of Train no. 05537/05538 Darbhanga-Ajmer-Darbhanga weekly special train. The decision was taken due to heavy rush of passengers.

– Train no. 05537 Darbhanga-Ajmer special train will run for 8 trips every Wednesday from August 17 to October 5.

– Train no. 05538 Ajmer-Darbhanga special train will run for 8 trips every Thursday from August 18 to October 6. The timing and stoppage of this train will remain the same.