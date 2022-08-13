Official results indicate opposition leader Odinga leading in Kenya’s presidential election.

Official election results showed on Saturday that veteran opposition leader Raila Odinga had won Kenya’s presidential race, placing Deputy President William Ruto in second.

According to results provided by the Kenyan election commission and shown on a big screen at a national tallying centre in the nation’s capital, Nairobi, Odinga had 54% of the vote and Ruto had 45% with just over 26% of the ballots counted.

Tuesday saw the holding of presidential, parliamentary, and local elections in East Africa’s richest and most vibrant democracy.

To succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta, who has served his two-term limit, Ruto and Odinga are in a close race. After the last election, Kenyatta and Ruto had a falling out, and now he has endorsed Odinga.

Public anxiety has increased as official vote tallying has been going slowly.

Party agents, who are permitted to review results forms before they are included in the final tally, were blamed by election commission chairman Wafula Chebukati.