Russian forces have taken complete control of Pisky, a village on the fringes of Ukraine’s Donetsk province, Interfax reported on Saturday.

Russian and pro-Russian forces claimed to have taken complete control of Pisky more than a week ago. more info

According to Interfax, the ministry also stated that Russian forces destroyed a US-supplied HIMARS missile system near Ukraine’s Kramatorsk, as well as a storage of ammo for the system.