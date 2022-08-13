Russia, Ukraine trade accusations over the shelling of nuclear plant.

On Friday, Russia and Ukraine traded accusations about the other risking a catastrophe by shelling a Russian-held nuclear power plant in a region that is anticipated to be one of the war’s upcoming major front lines.

Although the West has urged Moscow to remove its troops from the Zaporizhzhia plant, so far there has been no indication that Russia will accede to this. Russian troops took control of the plant in early March, but Ukrainian technicians are still in charge of it.

On the Dnipro river, which flows through southern Ukraine, the plant dominates the south bank of a sizable reservoir. Ukrainian forces in charge of the towns and cities on the other bank have come under heavy fire from the side held by Russia.

According to Marhanets, the governor of the Dnipropetrovsk region, Valentyn Reznichenko, three civilians, including a boy, were hurt during overnight shelling of one of those towns.

The largest portion of the still-Russian-held territory, Zaporizhzhia and the neighbouring Kherson provinces, were taken by Russia after its invasion on February 24. Kyiv has been announcing for weeks that it is preparing a counteroffensive to retake these areas.

Kramatorsk, a town in eastern Ukraine, continued to be shelled on Friday, according to Pavlo Kyrylenko, the governor of the Donetsk region. Videos of severely damaged private homes were posted on his Telegram channel. According to a Facebook post by the town’s mayor, three people were killed.