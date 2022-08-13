The ‘EXPLOSION preparations’ for the Noida Supertech twin towers are in full swing; Details here…

The process of rigging Supertech’s illegal twin towers in Noida with explosives began on Saturday, with the nearly 100-metre-high structures scheduled to be demolished on August 28, according to officials. More than 3,500 kg of explosive will be placed in approximately 9,400 holes drilled in the columns and shears of the twin towers’ skeletal structures, which will be demolished. The first batch of explosives arrived at the site in Noida’s Sector 93A around 9 a.m, officials said.

The charging process, which involves rigging skeletal structures with explosives, is expected to take about 15 days. ‘Today, the first batch of explosives was delivered in a controlled quantity to Noida from Palwal, Haryana. This was done after all necessary permissions and approvals for the work were granted by the appropriate authorities ‘an official with knowledge of the demolition project said. Meanwhile, officials said that additional police have been deployed in the area surrounding the twin towers, which have been made inaccessible to unauthorised persons.

A 500-metre stretch of road in front of the towers has also been closed to regular traffic. The Apex and Ceyane towers of Supertech are set to be demolished as a result of a Supreme Court order issued last August, which stated that the structures were built in violation of building codes within the Emerald Court society’s grounds.

Previously, the demolition date was set for August 21. On Friday, the Supreme Court set August 28 as the deadline for demolishing the illegal twin towers and extended the deadline until September 4 in the event of technical or weather delays.