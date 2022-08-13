Two more ships left Ukraine, says Turkey’s defence ministry.

Saturday saw the departure of two more ships from Ukraine’s Black Sea ports, bringing the total number of ships leaving the country under a deal mediated by the U.N. to 16.

According to the report, the Fulmar S, flying the Barbados flag, departed Ukraine’s Chornomorsk port with 12,000 tonnes of corn bound for Iskenderun Province in southern Turkey. The same port saw the departure of the Marshall Island-flagged Thoe, which was carrying 3,000 tonnes of sunflower seeds for Tekirdag, Turkey.

A second ship would sail from Turkey to Ukraine on Saturday to purchase grains, according to the statement.

According to the agreement that ensured safe passage for vessels, 16 ships carrying 450,000 tonnes of agricultural products have left Ukrainian sea ports since early August, according to a statement from Ukraine’s infrastructure ministry on Saturday.

Following a five-month hiatus caused by the war, grain exports from Ukrainian Black Sea ports were finally able to resume thanks to the agreement, which was signed in July by Ukraine, Russia, Turkey, and the United Nations.

Ukraine aspires to increase its maritime exports of grain and other agricultural products to over 3 million tonnes per month in the near future.