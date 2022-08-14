75 years of independence: Iconic moments from Indian sports – Leander Paes wins bronze at Atlanta Olympics 1996

Leander Paes wins a bronze medal in the Atlanta Olympics on August 3, 1996.

When Leander Paes won bronze in the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, he gave India its first individual Olympic medal in 44 years. Paes, who was 22 at the time, was a wildcard entry into the Games who eventually managed an unprecedented podium finish.

The Indian defeated Andre Agassi in the semifinals after winning eight straight sets. In the semifinal, Paes was unable to defeat the American, losing 7-6, 6-3. He next faced Fernando Meligeni of Brazil for the bronze medal. Paes was able to win 3-6, 6-2, 6-4 to claim the bronze medal despite falling behind early in the first set.

Leander Originally from India, is now a retired tennis player. One of the all-time best doubles tennis players, according to many. He now holds the Davis Cup record for most doubles victories. Paes won ten Grand Slam titles in mixed doubles and eight in men’s doubles.

He has won a career Grand Slam in both men’s and mixed doubles, and at the 1999 Wimbledon Championships, he also won a very uncommon men’s/mixed double. He became the second man (after Rod Laver) to win Wimbledon titles in three decades with his mixed doubles victory in 2010.