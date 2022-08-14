75 years of independence: Iconic moments from Indian sports – P.V. Sindhu wins Badminton World Championships 2019

PV Sindhu wins the badminton world championships on August 25, 2019.

When P.V. Sindhu defeated Nozomi Okuhara to win the global title in Basel in 2019, she put an end to India’s protracted wait for a badminton world champion.

With style, Sindhu made history. Sindhu was yearning for gold because she had two bronze medals from previous competitions and placed second in both of them. But nobody anticipated that she would completely destroy her adversaries.

When it counted, her strategy was incredibly fascinating. The badminton world first witnessed this soft-spoken Indian player let her aggression do the talking.

The final, against Nozomi Okuhara, lasted just 36 minutes and Sindhu emerged a 21-7, 21-7 winner. For once, the scoreline aptly reflected the gap between the performing levels of the players on the day.

The ability of Sindhu to combine her forehand cross-court returns with a constant push to all corners on this particular day greatly perplexed Okuhara. But the use of force by Sindhu to close off the points was what really stood out. Her body language made all of this very evident.

In her strongest performance of the year, Sindhu truly established herself as a deserving world champion.