Accused of threatening a nuclear plant, Ukraine targets Russian soldiers

Russian soldiers who fire at Europe’s largest nuclear power plant or use it as a launching pad for their shots will be designated a ‘special target’ by Ukrainian forces, according to Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

The first shipment of food aid bound for Africa since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was preparing to leave Ukraine in the coming days, and according to sources, the first ship carrying grains under a U.N. agreement was getting close to Syria.

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine was taken by Russian forces early in the conflict, but Ukrainian technicians continue to operate it.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for the creation of a demilitarised zone amid concerns of a nuclear disaster due to recent renewed shelling there. The shelling is jointly blamed on Russia and Ukraine.

Zelenskiy stated in an evening address on Saturday that ‘every Russian soldier who either shoots at the plant, or shoots using the plant as cover, must understand that he becomes a special target for our intelligence agents, for our special services, for our army.’

Without providing any additional information, Zelenskiy reiterated his belief that Russia was using the plant as a form of nuclear blackmail.

On the Dnipro River, the plant dominates the south bank of a sizable reservoir. Ukrainian forces in charge of the towns and cities on the other bank have come under heavy fire from the side held by Russia.