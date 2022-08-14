Pets being given up by cash-strapped Britons as living costs rise

Harriet, a black English cocker spaniel standing on her hind legs to meet every prospective owner who approaches her glass-doored kennel, has been abandoned as a widening cost-of-living crisis forces an increasing number of Britons to part with their pets.

She was discovered running down a major London road after witnesses saw her being shoved out of a car, and she is one of 206 dogs and 164 cats presently being cared for at Battersea animal charity rehoming centres.

It’s a similar story at other centres across the country, with some seeing record inquiries for dog and cat returns as the tightest squeeze on living standards since at least the 1960s forces many owners to decide that the extra cost of food, combined with hundreds of pounds in vet bills, is no longer manageable.

‘We are concerned that this may become an increasing justification for people bringing their dogs into Battersea,’ said Steve Craddock, manager of the centre in southwest London.

Exotic pets, such as snakes and lizards, are also prohibitively expensive due to their specialised heating and lighting requirements.

According to the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA), three snakes, including an 8-foot (2.4-metre) boa constrictor, were recently left in pillow cases outside a reptile shop.

The trend comes as households brace for energy prices to more than triple in January compared to last year, smashing people’s incomes.

The Bank of England has warned that Britain will be in a lengthy recession.