Ukrainian ship chartered by UN preparing to sail to Africa

According to a U.N. official, the United Nations-chartered ship MV Brave Commander will depart Ukraine for Africa in the coming days after loading more than 23,0000 tonnes of wheat in the Ukrainian port of Pivdennyi.

The ship, which arrived at a port near Odesa in late July, will sail to Ethiopia along a grain corridor via the Black Sea negotiated by the United Nations and Turkey.

It will be the first humanitarian food aid cargo heading for Africa under the Black Sea Grain Initiative since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

The shipment was supported by the United Nations World Food Programme, the United States Agency for International Development, and other individual donors.

Following the agreement with Russia to allow the restart of grain shipments from Ukraine’s Black Sea ports, which had been halted for five months due to the fighting, a total of 16 ships have already left the country.

The agreement was made last month amid fears that the loss of Ukrainian grain supply will result in catastrophic food shortages and potentially famine outbreaks in areas of the world.