VLC Media Player website and download link blocked in India

India has outlawed VLC, one of the most widely used multi-media players and streaming media servers. According to reports, the well-known video player software created by the VideoLAN project was prohibited in India over two months ago, but if the programme is already installed on any device, it should still be functional. Both the firm and the Indian government have not yet made any public statements regarding the ban.

Currently, only the VLC Media Player website and download link are banned in the country. As per some reports, the VLC Media Player was prohibited because Cicada, a hacker organisation funded by China, used it to conduct cyberattacks. A few months ago, security professionals learned that Cicada was using VLC Media Player as part of a protracted cyberattack effort to distribute a malicious malware loader.

#blocked

Videolan project’s website “https://t.co/rPDNPH4QeB” cannot be accessed due to an order issued by @GoI_MeitY. It is inaccessible for all the major ISPs in India including #ACT, #Airtel and V!. #WebsiteBlocking pic.twitter.com/LBKgycuTUo — sflc.in (@SFLCin) June 2, 2022

Over 270 Chinese applications have now been blocked by the authorities. A number of these applications tried to enter India under different names but were once more blocked. Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), the Indian adaptation of PUBG, was recently banned in India and taken down from the Google Play store and the Apple App store. The government decided to restrict these applications because it thought the platforms were transmitting user data to China. However, VLC Media Player is not backed by a Chinese company. It is made by the Paris-based company VideoLAN.