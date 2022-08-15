5 pledges made PM Modi in ‘Panchprana’ development plan for India

On Monday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled his country’s 25-year development plan. He named the plan ‘Panchpran,’ and it includes five pledges for India’s future. In the upcoming years, India should focus on five areas, according to PM Modi. These consists of:

1. A developed India: The Prime Minister emphasised the need to advance with more ambitious resolutions for an India that is developed. In order to do this, he claimed, initiatives including clean-up efforts, vaccination drives, the linking of 25 million people to power, the abolition of open defecation, and a focus on renewable energy sources are being undertaken.

2. Freedom from the idea of servility: PM Modi emphasised the need to eradicate all traces of servitude in order to alter the public’s perception. The National Education Policy (NEP), in Modi’s opinion, is the best strategy for eradicating the servility mentality. He praised the development of digital India and declared, ‘We should be proud of every language of the country.’ He added that startups are a result of the nation’s rising power.

3. Pride in heritage: According to the prime minister, we must be proud of our own legacy in order to provide solutions to the problems facing the world. He added, ‘When we connect with our earth, only then will we fly high. Protection of the environment is hidden in our heritage.’

4. Unity and solidarity: According to Prime Minister Modi, diversity festivals may foster both unity and solidarity. The celebration of variety includes respecting women, gender equality, and workers. He also firmly opposed discrimination against women, saying that people should work to find a solution.

5. Fulfilling one’s duty: As part of the development strategy, PM Modi also emphasised the duty that each citizen has to the nation. He stated: He said, ‘The duty of citizens paves the way for progress. This is the basic vital force.’ He continued by saying that all union ministers, including the prime minister, must carry out this duty in addition to the common man.