Anonymous caller makes ‘threat calls’ to Mukesh Ambani and his family!

On Monday, August 15, industrialist Mukesh Ambani and his family received three threat phone calls. The calls were made to Reliance Foundation’s Harskisandas Hospital’s phone number. The DB Marg police are attempting to obtain additional information. Mumbai Police issued the following statement: ‘The Reliance Foundation has filed a complaint against Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and his family after receiving threat calls. At the hospital, more than three calls were received. An investigation is under way’.

A Scorpio car containing 20 explosive gelatin sticks and a threat letter was discovered outside Mukesh Ambani’s Mumbai residence ‘Antilia’ last year. As soon as the police were informed, several officers, including Mumbai’s crime intelligence unit led by Sachin Vaze, arrived at the scene to conduct an investigation. Sachin Vaze took over as the case’s lead investigator.

Following the mysterious death of Thane-based businessman Mansukh Hiren, the case was handed over to the NIA a few days later. Hiren was the owner of the Scorpio discovered outside Ambani’s house. He had previously claimed that the vehicle had been stolen a week prior. On March 5, 2021, his body was discovered in a creek in Thane.