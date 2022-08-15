‘Feel the pride, love and happiness’: SRK says as little AbRam hoists national flag

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan revealed that he felt ‘pride, love and happiness’ on Sunday as his ‘little one’, AbRam Khan, hoisted the national flag at their Mumbai home, Mannat, on the eve of India’s Independence Day to join the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign. The actor took to his Instagram handle and posted a video where AbRam was seen hoisting the Indian flag along with his family which included Shah Rukh, Gauri Khan and Aryan Khan.

‘Teaching the young ones at home the essence and sacrifice of our Freedom Fighters for our country India, will still take a few more sittings. But getting the flag hoisted by the little one made us all FEEL the pride, love and happiness instantly’.

Earlier today, Shah Rukh’s wife, Gauri, had shared a glimpse of their pre-Independence Day celebrations. Shah Rukh and Gauri were seen standing with their sons Aryan and AbRam in front of the Indian flag. SRK, Aryan and Abram sported white T-shirts. The young boys paired the T-shirts with blue jeans and white shoes, while SRK opted for navy blue cargo pants. On the other hand, Gauri looked super stylish in an off-white blazer with blue jeans and white shoes. ‘Happy Independence Day’, she captioned the post.

On the other hand, on the 76th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the national flag and delivered the customary address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort in New Delhi. Prior to that, he inspected the Guard of Honour which was positioned directly in front of the National Flag across the moat below the ramparts.