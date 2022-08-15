Independence Day 2022: Know the difference between ‘flag hoisting’ and ‘flag unfurling’

New Delhi: Our country is celebrating its 75th Independence Day today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the national flag at Red Fort. To mark the Independence Day, people across the country hoist the national flag.

Our national flag is hoisted on August 15 to mark the Independence Day and is unfurled on January 26 to mark the Republic Day. It is important to know the difference between ‘hoisting the flag’ and ‘unfurling the flag’.

On Independence Day, the tricolour is tied and sits at the bottom of the pole. The Prime Minister then raises (pull) it up and hoists it. It signifies the rise of a new nation.

On Republic Day, the national flag remains closed and tied up on the top of the pole, which is then unfurled without pulling it up. This signifies that it is a free nation. A flag of a free nation cannot stay at half-mast on a day as important as Republic Day.

The next difference is that on Independence Day, the Prime Minister of India hoists the flag at Red Fort while on the Republic Day the President of India unfurls the flag at Rajpath.