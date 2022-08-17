Indian Railways add additional coaches in this train

Ajmer: The North Western Railway Zone of the Indian Railways has decided to add additional coaches in a train travelling between Delhi and Ajmer. The authority will add 1 air-conditioned chair car and 1 second-chair car class coaches in Ajmer-Delhi Sarai Rohilla-Ajmer Jan Shatabdi train service from August 19 to 30th November 2022.

The train number 12065 / 12066 Ajmer–Delhi Sarai Rohilla Jan Shatabdi Express is a Superfast Express train under the Jan Shatabdi category belonging to the Indian Railways – North Western Railway zone that runs between Rajasthan’s Ajmer Junction and Delhi Sarai Rohilla.