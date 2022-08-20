UAE to change rules for entry permits and visas from September

Dubai: The rules for entry permits and visas will be changed in the UAE from September. The UAE government amended its visa rules for job exploration entry visas, visit visas, multi-entry tourist visas, as well as other visas recently.

The authorities in the country updated that the new entry permits and tourist visa changes will make it easier for expatriates to apply for various types of visas.

According to the UAE cabinet, the new visit visa rule will visitors to stay up to 60 days in the country. Now the period of stay is of 30 days. For getting a Multi Entry Tourist Visa, the applicant must have a bank balance of $4,000 (Rs 3.2 lakhs ) for the six months preceding the visa application. People can stay in the UAE for 90 days in a row. Fort getting this visa, there is no need for having a sponsor in the UAE. But, the visitors cannot stay for more than 180 days in a year.

For getting a Job Exploration visa and Business Entry Visa , the applicant there is no need to have a sponsor. The Business Entry Visa is aimed at encouraging investors and entrepreneurs to explore business and investment opportunities in the UAE.

Permit to visit relatives or friends: A visitor can apply for this entry permit if he or she is a relative or friend of a UAE citizen or resident. It is not necessary to have a sponsor or a host.

Entry permit for study and training: This permit is intended for those taking training and study courses, as well as those taking part in internship programmes. Universities, educational or research institutions licensed in the country, as well as government or private entities, can serve as sponsors. It necessitates a letter from the entity outlining the details of the study, training, or internship programme, as well as its duration.

Entry permit for temporary work: This permit is for people who have a temporary work assignment. The employer is the sponsor of the visa. It requires a temporary work contract or a letter from the employer clarifying the purpose of the visit, as well as proof of health and fitness to work.