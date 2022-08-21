Armed forces to get emergency powers to acquire weapons in a ‘fast-track’ manner

The Indian Defense Forces are likely to be granted emergency acquisition powers to purchase critical weapons systems, allowing them to purchase any system, equipment, or system on a fast-track basis. According to a source, the issue is expected to be discussed at a high-level Defence Ministry meeting next week. Defence forces were first granted emergency powers in the aftermath of the Uri surgical strikes in 2016. The powers were also useful in dealing with the military standoff with China that has been ongoing since May 2020.

These emergency powers allow the forces to acquire any new or in-service equipment on a priority basis as needed. In previous approvals, the Defence Forces had the authority to sign equipment deals worth up to Rs 300 crore. According to ANI, which cited a source, the equipment in these deals had to be delivered within three months to a year.

Notably, the armed forces are required to spend funds on deals from their own budget and are not required to seek approval from the Defence Ministry for the same with these powers. These acquisitions benefited the defence forces, as the IAF and the Army received ‘Heron’ unmanned aerial vehicles, which have proven to be very useful for surveillance in Ladakh and the Northeast. Other acquisitions include long-range missiles capable of hitting ground targets like bunkers.

Under this agreement, the armed forces will purchase a variety of equipment, including both innovative and foreign-made items. Notably, these emergency powers are being granted to the country’s defence forces in the context of China’s apparent aggression on the Taiwan front, as well as multiple displays of strength in the region by firing missiles.