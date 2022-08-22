‘Pro’ is no longer available on Zomato; No renewals or new customers!

According to The Indian Express, food tech platform Zomato is recalibrating its loyalty programmes and has closed new sign-ups and renewals for its flagship programme Zomato Pro. The company had previously shut down the more premium iteration Zomato Pro Plus and revised the terms of its co-branded credit card with RBL Bank.

The Gurgaon-based company launched Zomato Pro in 2020 and Zomato Pro Plus in 2021. The Zomato Pro programme replaced the Zomato Gold membership option. Pro members receive discounts when ordering food online or dining out at partner restaurants.

‘Thank you for being a part of the Zomato Pro programme,’ Zomato says in an email to users attempting to renew their expired Pro membership. ‘We are unable to renew your membership because we are working on a new and improved experience for you. We ask that you check the Zomato app to stay up to date on the latest offerings’.

In response to questions from The Indian Express, a Zomato spokesperson said, ‘While Zomato Pro and Pro Plus have been loved tremendously by our customers and merchant partners, we want it to be even more beneficial, especially for the most engaged customers and merchant partners’.