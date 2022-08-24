DH Latest NewsDH NEWSEntertainment DHCelebrities DHLatest NewscelebritiesNEWSEntertainment

Amitabh Bachchan tests Covid-19 positive for the second time

Aug 24, 2022, 12:47 pm IST

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan  tested positive for Covid-19 fir the second time. Amitabh Bachchan   shared the news on his official social media handle.

‘I have just tested CoViD + positive.. all those that have been in my vicinity and around me, please get yourself checked and tested also,’ tweeted  Amitabh Bachchan .

He  had tested Covid-19 positive  in July 2020 along with his son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya. At that time he was hospitalised for over three weeks.

