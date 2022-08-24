Amitabh Bachchan tests Covid-19 positive for the second time

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan tested positive for Covid-19 fir the second time. Amitabh Bachchan shared the news on his official social media handle.

‘I have just tested CoViD + positive.. all those that have been in my vicinity and around me, please get yourself checked and tested also,’ tweeted Amitabh Bachchan .

He had tested Covid-19 positive in July 2020 along with his son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya. At that time he was hospitalised for over three weeks.