Amitabh Bachchan tests Covid-19 positive for the second time

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan tested positive for Covid-19 fir the second time. Amitabh Bachchan shared the news on his official social media handle.
‘I have just tested CoViD + positive.. all those that have been in my vicinity and around me, please get yourself checked and tested also,’ tweeted Amitabh Bachchan .
He had tested Covid-19 positive in July 2020 along with his son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya. At that time he was hospitalised for over three weeks.
T 4388 – I have just tested CoViD + positive .. all those that have been in my vicinity and around me, please get yourself checked and tested also .. ?
— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 23, 2022
