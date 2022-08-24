Sonia Gandhi along with Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi to travel abroad for medical check-ups

New Delhi: Congress General Secretary in charge Jairam Ramesh said on Wednesday that the party’s interim president Sonia Gandhi along with Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be travelling abroad for medical check-ups. Party MP Rahul Gandhi will address the ‘Mehangai Par Halla Bol’ rally in Delhi on September 4. Congress president Sonia Gandhi will also visit her ailing mother before she returns to Delhi, he added.

Earlier on Tuesday, Congress president Sonia Gandhi met the newly elected President of India Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi. Sonia Gandhi paid a visit to President Murmu amidst the ongoing internal differences in the Congress party.

Reportedly, Sonia Gandhi recently tested positive for Covid-19. Recently, Congress senior leader Anand Sharma announced his resignation from the chairmanship of the party’s steering committee for the state, saying he was left with no choice after the continuing exclusion and insults. Meanwhile, the AICC in charge of Himachal Pradesh, Rajeev Shukla was sent to pacify him. After his meeting with Anand Sharma, Shukla travelled to Delhi to meet Sonia Gandhi.