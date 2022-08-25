Attempt To Remove Obstacles; ‘Spiritual Guru’ And Wife Rapes Woman For 7 Years

There is a fine line between faith and superstition, and many people in India take advantage of others’ emotions by laying a sweet trap and making outrageous claims and promises. Under the guise of removing her obstacles, a self-proclaimed spiritual guru allegedly raped a woman for seven years. On Monday, the victim reported it in Bengaluru, where she lives.

According to a Times of India report, the woman claimed she met the accused seven years ago during a religious ceremony held at a friend’s home. According to the victim, the guru advised her that she would need to engage in ritual practises in order to overcome her life’s obstacles. Because she believed in him, the woman claimed she went to the man’s house to perform a ‘special’ puja. She claimed that she passed out after accepting the drink offered by the ‘Guruji’.

When she saw Murthy and his wife sleeping on the same bed, the victim said she was still half-naked. She claimed the couple sexually assaulted her and videotaped it. Following threats with pornographic films, the accused allegedly raped the victim multiple times. The victim’s mother revealed her daughter’s ordeal and constant sexual abuse for over seven years after the news of her daughter’s engagement became public a few days ago.

According to reports, the couple met with the woman’s fiancé and showed him the tapes. Furthermore, the accused threatened to make the video footage public if the man married the victim. The accused met the victim’s mother and threatened to destroy the family if they married the woman to anyone. The accused couple fled as the FIR was being prepared.

Police arrested a self-described guru named Ananda Murthy and his wife, Latha, after receiving a complaint from the woman’s mother. The accused is being actively sought by the police. The accused would be arrested soon, according to the police.