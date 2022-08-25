PM Modi’s January security breach incident ‘unfortunate’: Bhagwant Mann

On Wednesday, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and alluded to the episode on January 5 when the PM had to leave without attending an event in Ferozepur as ‘unfortunate.’ On Wednesday, PM Modi opened the 300-bed Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Center in Mullanpur, a suburb in Mohali near Chandigarh.

The prime minister’s convoy got stuck on a flyover on January 5 owing to a protester blockade in Ferozepur. PM Modi left after that and didn’t show up at any events, not even a rally. Later, the Supreme Court even formed a five-person committee to look into the alleged security breach. On Wednesday, Mann greeted the audience and described to the cancer hospital as a major gift from PM Modi to the state.

The chief minister alluded to Punjab as the ‘finest gem in the ring of country’ and claimed that great efforts are being made to bring back the state’s former pristine glory. He claimed that the state government had initially faced some law and order issues as a result of the failure of past governments, but that things are now completely under control.

‘Unfortunately, it is sad to say that when you came here on January 5, your programme had to be cancelled. But Punjab is welcoming you today. You are the country’s prime minister and it is our responsibility to welcome you. Punjabis are known for their hospitality,’ Mr. Mann stated this throughout his speech. PM Modi was asked by Mr. Mann to announce ‘gifts’ for Punjab.