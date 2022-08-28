Over next three days, IMD predicts heavy rain in numerous parts of India

For the upcoming few days, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted severe rain in several regions of the nation. IMD predicts that on Sunday and Monday, there will likely be moderate to widespread rainfall, storms, and lightning over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.

Over the following five days, similar conditions are expected in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya. Within the following two days, there will be extensive rainfall in states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand.

‘Fairly widespread and moderate rainfall with thunderstorm and lightning is very likely over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on August 28 and 29. Isolated very heavy rainfall is also likely over Uttarakhand on August 28,’ the IMD tweeted.

over Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, and the following five days. On August 28, August 31, and September 1st, 2022, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya are also expected to see isolated very heavy rains.