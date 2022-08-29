3 injured, one died in US after shooter opened fire in Detroit at random, police searching for suspect

In Detroit, the United States, over the period of two hours on Sunday morning, four people were shot, three of whom required immediate treatment, according to police. With help from the FBI, Department of Homeland Security, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, police started looking for the suspect on Sunday afternoon.

James White, the chief of the Detroit Police Department, advised locals to be on guard and to dial 911 if they knew who the suspect was or where he was. ‘What we want to do today is get him off the street,’ White said.

According to White, investigators believe there is only one shooter after connecting all four shootings to a single rifle. He said that the victims had no known link, pointing out that one was shot while walking a dog and the other while waiting for a bus.

Around 4:45 am on Sunday, according to White, officers found a woman in her 40s who had been shot several times. A witness told police that a 28-year-old man had been shot numerous times nearby as they were looking into the fatal shooting, White said.

Around 6:50 in the morning, a third victim—a lady in her 40s—was found nearby. Police reported that she had died from multiple gunshot wounds.

An elderly man reported seeing a man looking inside vehicles at 7:10 in the morning. According to police, the shooter fired at the elderly man after being told by him to leave the cars. The elderly man was shot once but survived.