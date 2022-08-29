Do condoms reduce the risk of getting monkeypox?, know what expert says

Recent studies revealed that monkeypox infection spread through sexual relationships. The infection can be spread through oral sex, anal sex and vaginal sex. The World Health Organization (WHO) has urged men to abstain from sex or reduce their number of sexual partners to lower the risk of getting this infection.

A study carried out by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the USA has revealed that condoms may protect your anus (butthole), mouth, penis, or vagina from exposure to monkeypox. but condoms alone may not protect you from rashes that are on other parts of the body.

Also Read; These super foods increases sex drive

‘If it’s chest to chest, chest to back, or even holding hands, then condoms are not going to prevent that kind of transmission of the virus,’ said Matthew Hamill, PhD, MPH, an assistant professor of medicine who specializes in STIs and HIV at Johns Hopkins Medicine.

Linda Yancey, MD, an infectious disease specialist at the Memorial Hermann Health System in Houston said that there is not enough data or information at this time to indicate how much protection a condom may provide against monkeypox. ‘We really don’t know right now. However, given the large number of people that have oral and rectal lesions, which can be quite painful, condoms are a simple and prudent precaution,’ said Linda yancey.