After purification facility malfunctions, thousands are left without water in capital of Mississippi.

The state of Mississippi was frantically trying to restart a long-forgotten water treatment facility in its capital city on Tuesday, only one day after it broke down and left roughly 180,000 people without access to drinkable running water for days, maybe.

On Monday night, Governor Tate Reeves issued a drinking water advisory for Jackson, which has 150,000 residents, as well as the 30,000 more individuals who live in nearby cities.

‘We won’t have dependable running water at scale until it is fixed. It implies that there is not enough water available in the city to put out fires, reliably flush toilets, and to meet other pressing demands ‘Reeves mentioned the treatment facility.

According to U.S. Census data, Jackson has a population that is more than 80% Black or African American, and the city had already been on a boil-water alert for a month.

In Jackson, 58-year-old Jeff Good is the proprietor of a bakery, a pizzeria, and an Italian eatery. Due to low water pressure on Tuesday, all three businesses were closed.