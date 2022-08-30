Floods in Pakistan cost at least $10 billion, according to the planning minister.

According to preliminary estimates, Pakistan’s recent deadly floods caused more than $10 billion in damage, the country’s planning minister said on Monday. He also added that the world had a responsibility to assist Pakistan in coping with the effects of human-caused climate change.

Over 33 million people—more than 15% of the nation’s 220 million people—have been impacted by unprecedented flash floods brought on by historic monsoon rains that have destroyed roads, crops, infrastructure, and bridges. At least 1,000 people have died as a result in recent weeks.

The scenario has been referred to as a ‘climate-induced humanitarian calamity of epic proportions’ by the minister of climate change.

‘It’s going to be tremendous, in my opinion. According to a very early, preliminary assessment, it is significant and exceeds $10 billion ‘In an interview with Reuters, Ahsan Iqbal stated.

‘We have already lost 1,000 lives. Damage has been done to roughly one million homes, Iqbal said.

