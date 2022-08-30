Moscow claims that the ‘Russophobia’ of Baltic republics will exacerbate ties.

Russia criticised the removal of Soviet military memorials in the Baltic republics on Tuesday, accusing them of abusing their Russian-speaking populations.

In a strong statement, Moscow accused Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia of xenophobia, saying they treated their ethnic Russian communities as ‘second-class citizens.’ It stated that Russian-language media, kindergartens, and schools would be closed.

‘What is occurring currently in the Baltic nations is unacceptable to us and will undoubtedly have an impact on the status of bilateral relations with these countries, which are already in a state of full deterioration,’ the Foreign Ministry said.

It decried ‘Russophobic tactics’ and ‘an unprecedented, bordering on fascist, drive by the Baltic republics’ authorities to barbarically dismantle, en masse, memorials commemorating Soviet soldier-liberators.’

On August 12, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova accused the Baltic republics of a “neo-Nazi bacchanalia.”

The “neo-Nazi” claim is significant because President Vladimir Putin used it to justify his February 24 invasion of Ukraine. Ukraine and the West regarded this as a sham justification for a conquest war.

The Baltic republics were acquired by the Soviet Union in 1940, then occupied by Nazi Germany before reverting to Moscow’s control as part of the Soviet Communist bloc until the Soviet Union’s demise in 1991.