No sex or physical contact! Using a DIY kit, woman self-injected sperm and delivered a baby!

Many females may have been found with children and a desire to become mothers. However, not everyone in today’s society chooses to enter into marriage or relationships in order to become pregnant. A woman in the United Kingdom decided to carry a child in her womb without engaging in any sexual activity. In a recent case, 24-year-old Bailey Ennis gave birth to a baby boy after artificially inseminating herself at home with a DIY kit. Lorenzo, her son, was born on July 2 of this year.

Bailey used a £25 (approximately Rs 2000 INR) artificial insemination kit to fulfill her dream of becoming a mother. She self-injected sperms in October 2021 after finding a healthy donor. Artificial insemination is a fertility treatment method that involves delivering sperm directly to the cervix or uterus in the hopes of becoming pregnant. According to Healthline, these sperm are sometimes washed or ‘prepared’ to increase the likelihood that a woman will become pregnant.

The first attempts to artificially inseminate a woman, according to mentions in the National Library of Medicine, were made by Henry IV (1425-1474), King of Castile, nicknamed the Impotent. He married Princess Juana, the sister of Afonso V of Portugal, in 1455. She had a daughter, Joanna, after six years of marriage. The option of artificial insemination was introduced.