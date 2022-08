The British government will invest 1.16 billion pounds ($1.35 billion) in additional funding for London transportation, including the Tube and buses, through the end of March 2024, according to Transport for London (TfL).

The cash deal replaces TfL’s previous bailout, which was the fourth since the pandemic began in 2020. The operator stated that it anticipated to reach financial sustainability by the end of the period in 2024.