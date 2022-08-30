Ukrainian military forces have increased artillery fire in the south, says UK

According to Tuesday’s statement from the British defence ministry, the Ukrainian military increased the tempo at which it fired artillery across southern Ukraine, and long-range precise strikes continued to obstruct Russian supplies.

According to the ministry’s daily intelligence briefing, Russia has been attempting to increase the number of its troops on the western bank of the Dnipro River near Kherson since the beginning of August.

According to Oleksiy Arestovych, a senior adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Ukrainian forces were shelling ferries used by Russia to feed a pocket of territory on the west bank of the Dnipro river in the Kherson region.