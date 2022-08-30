‘Women are most unsafe in Delhi, with two minors raped each day’: NCRB data

According to the latest NCRB report, two minor girls were raped every day last year in the national capital, which was the most dangerous metropolitan city for women in the country. Based on data, Delhi recorded 13,892 cases of crimes against women in 2021, a significant increase of more than 40% from 9,782 in 2020.

According to data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), crimes against women in Delhi accounted for 32.20 percent of total crimes in the category among all 19 metropolitan cities. Delhi was followed by Mumbai, the financial capital, which had 5,543 such incidents, and Bengaluru, which had 3,127. Mumbai and Bengaluru contributed 12.76% and 7.2%, respectively.

In 2021, the national capital also had the highest number of reported cases of crimes against women in the categories of kidnapping (3948), cruelty by husbands (4674), and girlchild rapes (833) when compared to other metropolitan cities with a population of more than two million people. According to the data, over two girls were raped in Delhi every day in 2021.

According to the report, the national capital had 13,982 cases of crimes against women in 2021, while the total number of crimes in all 19 metropolitan cities was 43,414. In 2021, the capital recorded 136 dowry deaths, accounting for 36.26 percent of total dowry deaths in 19 metropolitan cities. The city also reported 3,948 cases of female abduction and kidnapping, out of a total of 8,664 cases in all metropolitan cities.

Last year, Delhi also recorded 2,022 cases of assault on women with the intent to offend their modesty. In 2021, the NCRB reported 1,357 cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act (girl child victims only). According to the data, 833 cases of girl child rape were reported in 2021, the most of any metropolitan city.