On Monday, as the price of Europe’s energy crisis skyrocketed and Germany was on the hook for at least 19 billion euros to bail out its biggest importer of Russian gas, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, accused Russia of economic terrorism.

German utility giant Uniper has been put under pressure due to a rise in gas prices as main supplier Russia reduces supplies, leading it to request an additional 4 billion euros ($4 billion) in credit lines from Berlin on top of a 15 billion euro rescue arrangement reached last month.

As autumn approaches, the political discussion throughout the continent is dominated by how to address the crushing effects of skyrocketing energy bills on people and businesses.

A special conference of energy ministers has been scheduled for September 9 at which the Czech Republic, which is now holding the rotating presidency of the European Union, will propose a cap on the price of gas used to generate power.

‘The current situation affects all of Europe, albeit certain countries are more or less affected than others. And for that reason, we are sure that a European-wide solution is the best one ‘At a press conference, Czech Minister of Industry Jozef Sikela stated.