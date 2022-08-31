Climate worries are raised by Europe’s plan for floating gas terminals.

In an effort to replace the natural gas they once purchased from Russia as winter approaches, European countries have adopted a temporary solution: a network of about 20 floating terminals that would take liquefied natural gas from other nations and transform it into heating fuel.

However, the proposal, with the first floating terminals scheduled to deliver natural gas by the end of the year, has alarmed scientists who are concerned about the scheme’s long-term effects on the environment.

They caution that new terminals would maintain Europe’s reliance on natural gas, which when generated, transported, and consumed generates climate-warming methane and carbon dioxide.

Some scientists express concern that the floating terminals could end up providing Europe’s enormous energy needs for years or even decades. Such a trend could set back emission-reduction efforts that experts say haven’t moved fast enough to slow the damage being done to the global environment.

The majority of the LNG that Europe expects to import is anticipated to originate from the United States. After Russia’s invasion of Ukraine damaged its relations with Europe and resulted in the loss of the majority of the natural gas that Moscow had long supplied, a need developed.

Export terminals are growing throughout the Gulf Coast of the United States, and many locals are concerned about the surge in gas drilling and the subsequent loss of land as well as the drastic weather changes brought on by burning fossil fuels.