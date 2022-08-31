EU debates on how far to tighten Russian travel rules

The head of EU foreign policy encouraged quarrelling nations on Wednesday to put aside their differences on limiting travel for Russian individuals, stressing that Europe must remain united in its stance toward Moscow six months after the invasion of Ukraine.

As European Union foreign ministers gathered in Prague for a second day of discussions, where they were anticipated to reach an agreement in principle about the suspension of a visa facilitation agreement with Russia, Josep Borrell issued warning.

By taking that action, Russian citizens would have to wait longer and pay more for travel visas to EU nations.

Despite repeated requests from Ukraine to make regular Russians pay for the invasion, the 27 member states were split on whether they should go further and impose a general travel ban.

Russian entry has already been banned in some EU countries. While Germany and France have cautioned their peers that an outright ban would be ineffective, Eastern and Nordic nations are pushing for one.

Borrell told reporters in Prague, ‘We’ll have to come to a political choice and an agreement. We cannot afford to seem divided on something this significant.’