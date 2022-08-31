Heavy rains to continue for next 5 days; Orange alert declared in 8 Kerala districts

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala will continue to receive heavy downpour in the next five days, predicted India Metrological Department. As per the alert, heavy rains will continue in the state till September 4. IMD has sounded an orange alert in 8 districts on Wednesday and 7 districts on Thursday.

An orange alert has been issued in 8 districts of the state including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki and Malappuram. A yellow alert has been declared in all other districts.

Night travel has been prohibited in hilly regions. Activities like boating have been halted for the time being. Fishermen in Kerala and Lakshadweep have been asked to not venture into the sea. The shutters of Malampuzha dam were raised at 9 am on Wednesday. The shutters are being lifted for the third time in 45 days. Those living on the banks of Kalpathipuzha and Bharathapuzha have been directed to take precautions as there will be an increase in the water level.

Ernakulam Collector Dr Renu Raj and Kottayam Collector Dr P K Jayasree declared Wednesday a holiday for all educational institutions in their respective districts owing to a heavy rainfall forecast from IMD. However, university exams will be held as scheduled in Kottayam.

Orange alert in:-

31-08-2022: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Malappuram

01-09-2022: Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur

Yellow alert in:-