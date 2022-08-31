PM Modi to unveil Indian Navy’s new ensign at Vikrant Commissioning

Officials said on Tuesday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil a new Indian Navy ensign at the aircraft carrier Vikrant Commissioning event on September 2. ‘ The Prime Minister will commission INS Vikrant, the first indigenously designed and built aircraft carrier’. The Prime Minister will also unveil the new Naval Ensign (Nishaan), which will ‘reject the colonial past while honouring India’s rich maritime heritage,’ according to a PMO statement.

‘The Indian Navy would get a new insignia that does not have the Saint George’s cross that has been on its flag since the British put it on it during the pre-independence era,’ Navy officials said here. It was removed from the flag during the Atal Bihari Vajpayee administration from 2001 to 2004, but when the Sonia Gandhi-led UPA returned to power, they reinstated it, citing concerns raised by former Navy officials.

According to the officials, the government is choosing between about ten different designs provided by the naval headquarters. The ideas range from depicting 11 waves on the flag to representing 11 different coastal states to displaying the force’s various commands. There was also talk of including a symbol from India’s ancient navies, which included the Cholas and, later, the Marathas.

According to sources, the design will be revealed on the day of the commissioning. Following the Prime Minister’s approval, the President, as supreme commander of the armed forces, will give her final approval. On September 1st and 2nd, Prime Minister Modi will visit Karnataka and Kerala. On September 1, the Prime Minister will pay a visit to Sri Adi Shankara Janma Bhoomi Kshetram, the holy birthplace of Adi Shankaracharya.

The Prime Minister will commission the first indigenous aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant, at Cochin Shipyard Limited in Kochi on September 2nd. Following that, at 1:30 PM, the Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the groundwork for projects worth approximately Rs 3800 crores in Mangaluru.