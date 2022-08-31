Qatar will construct the largest blue ammonia plant in the world – CEO of QatarEnergy

According to CEO and state minister for energy Saad al-Kaabi, QatarEnergy will construct the largest blue ammonia plant in the world, which is anticipated to begin operating in the first quarter of 2026 and have an annual production capacity of 1.2 million tonnes.

He continued, ‘The project will capture and sequester 1.5 million tonnes of carbon dioxide per year through the ammonia manufacturing process for a cost of $1.156 billion.’

The project’s contractors are Thyssenkrupp and Consolidated Contractors Company.